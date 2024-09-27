Yunus seeks support of Gates Foundation

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchange pleasantries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York yesterday. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's leading charitable organisation, to come forward with an enhanced support for the health sector of Bangladesh.

Global CEO of the Gates Foundation Mark Suzman shared the foundation's burgeoning engagements and vision for wider engagements in healthcare, nutrition, youth technologies and agriculture in Bangladesh with Yunus in New York on Wednesday.

"Chief adviser has requested the Gates Foundation to increase its cooperation in health and other sectors in Bangladesh," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told the news agency.

Mark Suzman responded positively to this and showed interest in increasing their involvement in Bangladesh.

Referring to the meeting, Shafiqul said Gates Foundation's interest in increasing their support in the health sector of Bangladesh means increasing the quality of health services in Bangladesh and creating new jobs.