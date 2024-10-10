Yunus seeks more Russian investment

Russian Ambassador Alexander V Mantytskiy pays a farewell call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the latter’s office in Tejgaon yesterday. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has assured Russian ambassador that Dhaka will resolve the payment issues over Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

"We will work together," he told Russian Ambassador Alexander V Mantytskiy when he paid a farewell call on the chief adviser at his Tejgaon office yesterday, according to the press wing of the Chief Adviser's Office.

About $809 million has piled up in a Bangladesh Bank escrow account to repay loans and interest for the Russia-funded Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Escrow is an arrangement for a third party to hold the assets of a transaction temporarily. The assets are kept in a third-party account and are only released when all terms of the agreement have been met.

Bangladesh Bank had to make this arrangement after sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. At least 10 Russian banks were barred from using SWIFT, a messaging network for international payments.

Mantytskiy updated the chief adviser on the progress of the Rooppur plant, which is expected to generate power next year.

They also discussed Russia's state-run company Gazprom's exploration activities in Bangladesh, exports of wheat and fertiliser and repayment of the debt of the Rooppur plant.

Prof Yunus told the Russian envoy that Dhaka welcomes more Russian investment in Bangladesh.