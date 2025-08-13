Bangladesh
BSS, Kuala Lumpur
Wed Aug 13, 2025 09:28 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 09:33 AM

Yunus receives honorary doctorate degree from Malaysian university

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus receives honorary doctorate degree from Malaysian university in Kuala Lumpur today. Photo courtesy: BSS

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the country's national university, has conferred an honorary doctorate on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in recognition of his outstanding contribution to promoting social entrepreneurship.

Yunus received the honorary doctorate degree from the university's chancellor at a function held at the UKM auditorium in Kuala Lumpur.

The chief adviser delivered a commemorative lecture to the students of the university.

When Yunus arrived at the venue in the morning, the university's chancellor welcomed him.

Prominent Malaysian academics, policymakers, university teachers and students, and the entourage of the chief adviser were present at the event.

