Yunus to read out July Declaration at JS South Plaza tomorrow

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will read out the July Declaration before the nation at 5:00pm tomorrow.

The declaration will be read out at a public gathering at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder. Bangladesh Television will broadcast the programme live.

To mark the occasion, a day-long event will begin at 11:00am, featuring performances by popular bands including Artcell, Warfaze, and Souls.

According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the declaration will be read out in the presence of all stakeholders involved in the July uprising.