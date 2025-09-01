Yunus promises election on time

Meets 3 parties; BNP says no scope for polls deferral; Jamaat, NCP want July Charter implementation first

There is no alternative to the election. If anyone thinks of any other alternative, that would be disastrous for the nation. — Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus reiterated his commitment to holding the 13th national parliamentary polls in the first half of February next year in a festive manner.

"There is no alternative to the election. If anyone thinks of any other alternative, that would be disastrous for the nation," he was quoted as saying.

CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed reporters about the outcome of the meetings with BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party at the state guesthouse Jamuna, Yunus's official residence.

According to meeting sources, NCP and Jamaat pushed for prioritising the implementation of the July Charter over holding the election.

Besides, both Jamaat and NCP leaders pressed for a ban on Jatiya Party's activities, arguing that it had acted as Awami League's associate and played a role in legitimising disputed elections.

Briefing reporters, the NCP said that they placed the demand that the government arrange a constituent assembly election before holding the parliamentary polls while Jamaat expressed concern over the interim government's capacity to conduct the election.

BNP, however, said the election would be held on time and there is no scope for deferring the polls from the announced timeframe.

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said they were worried about how the interim government would hold the upcoming national election when it "cannot even control extortion".

"Earlier, one group took control of bus stands. Now another group is grabbing these places. The interim government has taken no initiative to stop it. How will a government, which cannot clear a bus stand or punish an extortionist, will handle such a big election?"

Taher said consensus had been reached among 31 parties on 19 major reform issues, with "more than two-thirds" supporting them. "But one or two parties are blocking legal and practical steps," he said.

He warned that without implementing reforms before polls, "the blood given, the lives given… will become zero and meaningless. And it will be a betrayal to the July martyrs."

The Jamaat leader said they had agreed with the chief adviser that the election should be held in February before Ramadan and had "no confusion or division" over the date. But, he alleged, "When we mentioned certain conditions for a fair election, immediately one party said we do not want polls on this date. I think such remarks are a conspiracy."

Taher said the chief adviser assured them on three points: introducing reforms, ensuring visible justice, and holding a free and fair election of international standard. "But given today's situation, these achievements are at risk of becoming questionable," he said.

Taher also alleged that both foreign and domestic forces were pushing a "blueprint election", pointing to the "unprecedented" announcement of election dates in London after a meeting with one party.

"The July Declaration of 5 August was incomplete… Some issues were prioritised, others avoided. The government should have decided clearly on the July Charter before announcing the election roadmap and date," he said.

Taher said Jamaat had told the chief adviser that the election must be held on the basis of the July Charter and with its full implementation. He added, "Letting the election train go without achieving the Charter is a wrong decision."

When asked about the Jatiya Party, Taher said, "Awami League's associate Jatiya Party worked with them. So, the same decision you (CA) took about Awami League, you can take about Jatiya Party."

Jamaat's delegation was led by Taher and included Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan, and Hamidur Rahman Azad.

After the meeting, NCP Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib said, "To ensure the legal and constitutional basis of the July Charter, the upcoming election must be a constituent assembly election. Only through such an election can Bangladesh find a permanent solution to its 55-year-long political crisis of personalised, authoritarian rule."

Adib also voiced concerns about the Election Commission, citing recent clashes inside the EC office over constituency demarcation, which he claimed had cast doubts on its neutrality.

He said they had presented five issues to the chief adviser, including welfare of families of July uprising martyrs, implementation of the enforced disappearance commission's recommendations, stronger government action on Awami League and Jatiya Party, and coordinated steps on pending cases against Awami League leaders.

On the Jatiya Party, Adib said it had directly participated in "three illegal elections" and legitimised them. "In the last election, campaign posters of the Jatiya Party carried the names of Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Shamim Haider Patwary with the words—'Awami League nominated candidate.'

This means there is no difference between Jatiya Party and Awami League. Since Awami League's organisational activities have been suspended, Jatiya Party has openly acted to bring Awami League into the election," he said, urging the chief adviser to suspend JP's activities as well.