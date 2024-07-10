Yunus’ petition hearing today

The High Court yesterday fixed today for holding hearing on a petition filed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom, challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain set the date. Barrister Abdullah-Al-Mamun appeared for Prof Yunus, while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and DAG AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the ACC.

Prof Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom on Monday submitted the petition seeking an HC order to scrap the case's trial proceedings.

The case was filed by the ACC on charge of misappropriating about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

On June 12, a Dhaka court framed charges against Yunus and 13 others.