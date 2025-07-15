Yunus orders quick appointment of headmasters in govt primary schools

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has directed that vacant headmaster positions in government primary schools be filled as quickly as possible.

The recruitment process for headteachers must be completed urgently by coordinating with the Public Service Commission (PSC) and issuing circulars promptly, Yunus instructed during a meeting held yesterday at the state guest house Jamuna.

Adviser to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, the ministry's Secretary Abu Taher Md Masud Rana, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser Siraj Uddin Mia, and other officials were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief adviser inquired about the quality of education in government primary schools and wanted an assessment of which schools are performing well.

Adviser Bidhan Ranjan Roy said, "A lot of money has been spent on infrastructure development in primary education. But the main objective -- improving the quality of education -- has not been achieved. We are conducting assessments and ranking the schools. We are taking special initiatives for schools where children are lagging behind."

He informed that the evaluation has shown that in schools with good performance, the qualifications of the headmaster and their relationship and behaviour with colleagues play a significant role.

"Currently, the position of headmaster is vacant at 32,000 primary schools across the country," he said.

He also informed the chief adviser that the process of taking prompt measures in this regard is underway.

In the meeting, the chief adviser said, "Priority must be given to recruiting qualified individuals as headmasters in schools. The candidates should be categorised. Those who have been teaching for many years and are experienced should be given priority. At the same time, young candidates should also be given opportunities to become headmasters. This recruitment process must be carried out properly."

In addition, the chief adviser gave instructions to the concerned officials to bring changes to the policy regarding the transfer of teachers.

He said, "Often, after being appointed in one upazila, teachers try to get transferred to another upazila or a school near a city. They pursue recommendations and engage in lobbying through various channels. There must be a clear policy and procedure for transfers. A teacher will only be transferred through that specific process."

The chief adviser also inquired about special arrangements for girls in schools and whether the infrastructure is female-friendly.

He said, "During the construction of school buildings, at least one female architect must be included in the committee to ensure a female-friendly infrastructure. In planning, thinking, and implementation, girls' issues must be given special importance, and all necessary facilities must be ensured."

Additionally, Yunus emphasised the need to gradually provide internet connectivity and multimedia classrooms to all primary schools across the country.