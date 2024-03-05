Bangladesh
Yunus, Opportunity International CTO discuss possible collaboration at Haas’ dinner

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was hosted by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at a dinner yesterday to meet with Greg Nelson, chief technology officer of Opportunity International.

They discussed the health programmes of Grameen and Opportunity International and about possible collaboration between the two organisations, said the Yunus Centre today.

Amy Haas, Laurie Nelson and Nurjahan Begum, executive vice chairman of Grameen Shikhha, were present on the occasion.

