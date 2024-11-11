Yunus opens ‘Probashi Lounge’ for migrant workers at Dhaka airport

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated "Probashi Lounge", a special arrangement for Bangladeshi migrant workers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, recognising their role in the nation's development.

"Our migrant workers are nation builders. In July-August mass uprising, they played a big role. We will always be grateful to them," Yunus said.

Photo: Collected from Facebook

He expressed hope that the the "Probashi Lounge" would ease their travel

The lounge will provide Bangladeshi migrant workers with a resting area and subsidised refreshments.

Photo: Collected from Facebook

Asif Nazrul, law and expatriate welfare adviser, and senior officials of the International Organisation for Migration, were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, deputy chief of the IOM mission in Bangladesh, said that the UN agency sponsored the lounge to support the migrant workers.

"This is an initiative of the chief adviser. We are happy to support this initiative," she said, adding that the IOM is also sponsoring nearly 100 volunteers to assist migrants at the airport.