Yunus offers prayer at Abu Sayed's grave, meets family members

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus offered prayer at the grave of Abu Sayed in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila this morning.

A helicopter carrying Yunus landed at Bangladesh Marine Academy in Pirganj around 10:50am, according to reporters present there.

Later, he went to the house of Abu Sayed and consoled the bereaved family members.

Yunus was accompanied by Nahid Islam, adviser for telecommunication and information technology.

Yunus is scheduled to visit Rangpur Medical College Hospital to see those injured in the violence centring the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

Abu Sayed was killed in police firing during the quota protests on July 16.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student at English Department of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) in Rangpur and a coordinator of the anti-quota movement, was coming towards the campus in a protest procession from Lalbagh area on July 16.

The people of the village, including Abu Sayed's family members, were eagerly waiting for the arrival of Dr Yunus and started gathering near Sayed's house since morning.

Local resident Abdul Karim said, "Abu Sayed is the pride of our village. The way he was standing in front of the gun is rare in history. Today the chief adviser of the interim government will come, we have come here to see him."

Ismat Ara, a college student, said, "Sayed bhai is our inspiration. The state should do something for him so that everyone remembers him, so that future generations remember his contribution."