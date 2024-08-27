Yunus now heading 6 ministries as portfolios redistributed

4 ministries previously under his charge given to four other advisers

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is now in charge of six ministries or divisions as the portfolios of five advisers were redistributed today.

The Cabinet Division has issued a circular in this regard.

Yunus, the head of the interim government, was in charge of 10 ministries and divisions, but as per the circular he has given up charge of the land, science and technology, shipping, and women and children affairs ministries.

According to the new decision, Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has been given the charge of the science and technology, and finance and commerce ministries. Hasan Arif has been given charge of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry as well as the Ministry of Land.

Brigadier General (retd) M Shakhawat Hossain was given the charge of the shipping ministry while Social Welfare Adviser Sharmin S Murshid was given charge of the women and children affairs ministry, according to the circular.

Yunus is now in charge of the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces Division, the Ministry of Food, the Ministry of Public Administration, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

Initially, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus was given the responsibility of 27 ministries and divisions. Later, the responsibilities of chief adviser were reduced by giving responsibilities to other advisers in several ministries and departments.