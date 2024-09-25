Yunus mourns Lt Tanzim's death in the line of duty

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has expressed his profound sorrow at the tragic death of Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar Nirjon, who was attacked by assailants in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar while performing his duty.

"I pray for the peace of his departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. I also wish to convey my sympathies to all my colleagues in the Bangladesh Army," he said in a media release signed by the chief adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam last night.

Yunus is currently in the USA to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This young and talented officer of the Bangladesh Army, a vigilant guardian of the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty, dedicated his life to protecting the people, Yunus said

His self-sacrifice stands as a testament to the ideal of patriotism, which the nation will forever honour, he said.

Lieutenant Nirjon's death comes at a time when the Bangladesh Army is tirelessly working day and night under the "Aid to Civil Power" initiative to ensure the safety of the public.

His untimely demise is an irreparable loss not only for the army but for the entire country, the Nobel laureate said.

"In the face of our beloved motherland's needs, Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar Nirjon's great sacrifice will remain a source of inspiration for our commitment to building a happy and prosperous future for Bangladesh," he added.