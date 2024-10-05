Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Oct 5, 2024 02:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 5, 2024 02:46 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Yunus mourns death of Badruddoza

BSS, Dhaka
Sat Oct 5, 2024 02:43 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 5, 2024 02:46 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today condoled the death of former president, veteran politician and parliamentarian AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Badruddoza.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Badruddoza passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital in the early hours of today at the age of 94.

He breathed his last at 3.15am at Uttara Women Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, his press secretary Jahangir Alam said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ডিবি অফিসে আর কোনো আয়নার ঘর, ভাতের হোটেল থাকবে না: অতিরিক্ত কমিশনার

‘ডিবিতে নায়ক-নায়িকা বা সেলিব্রিটিদের আড্ডাখানা হবে না, থাকবে না কোনো ভাতের হোটেল।’

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আহত অনেকের সামনে অন্ধকার ভবিষ্যৎ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে