Yunus mourns death of Badruddoza

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today condoled the death of former president, veteran politician and parliamentarian AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Badruddoza.

Badruddoza passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital in the early hours of today at the age of 94.

He breathed his last at 3.15am at Uttara Women Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, his press secretary Jahangir Alam said.