Yunus meets top global leaders at climate summit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus passed a busy day at the opening day of the COP29 global climate change summit in the Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

The Bangladesh interim leader and 2006 Nobel Peace laureate met at least 20 top leaders of countries across the globe and heads of international agencies.

The chief adviser met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish First Lady at the summit of the world leaders at the COP 29 venue.

President Erdoğan invited him to visit Turkey. He assured Bangladesh of all possible help in its journey to carry out deep reforms and build a prosperous country.

Professor Yunus invited the Turkish first couple to visit Bangladesh soon.

The chief adviser also met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahiyan. He thanked the UAE president for releasing 57 Bangladeshi nationals who were imprisoned for staging protests in solidarity with the students in July.

Professor Yunus met and greeted Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan; Mohamed Muizzu, the president of the Maldives; Tshering Tobgay, the prime minister of Bhutan; and Ramchandra Paudel, the president of Nepal.

Professor Yunus has been calling for the revival of the SAARC as a top platform for South Asia's eight countries. SAARC revival will be a key cornerstone of his foreign policy, he earlier said.

Among others, he met the Prime Minister of Belgium, President of Ghana, Prime Minister of Bosnia Herzegovina, President of Rwanda, Prime Minister of Albania, President of Montenegro, Prime Minister of Barbados, Vice Presidents of Brazil and Iran, President of FIFA, and Director General of IOM.