Yunus meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Professor Muhammad Yunus with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace, in Rome on May 11, 2024. Photo: Yunus Centre

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus had an audience with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Presidential Palace on May 11.

His fellow Nobel Peace Prize laureates from the World Human Fraternity were present at the time, according to a media release sent by the Yunus Centre.

During the meeting, they discussed the outlines of the Peace Declaration formulated at the Peace Round Table earlier along with other global challenges facing humanity today, added the release.