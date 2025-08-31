Yunus to meet BNP, Jamaat, NCP leaders today

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will hold separate meetings today with the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and National Citizen Party to discuss the current political situation and the upcoming election.

The meeting with the BNP is scheduled for 3:00pm, followed by Jamaat at 4:30pm and NCP at 6:00pm, all at the chief adviser's official residence, State Guest House Jamuna, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said at a briefing yesterday

Shafiqul also said, "We are firmly stating that the election will be held in the first half of February. There is no force that can prevent this. No conspiracy will be able to stop it."

In response to a question whether the environment is conducive to election, he said, "You should collect statistics from the Police Headquarters. Compare the current law and order situation with last year's statistics and see whether the situation has deteriorated.

"We have already instructed the police to provide regular reports. We believe the environment is satisfactory for the polls."

Yunus, in his address to the nation on August 5, said the next general election would be held in February before Ramadan next year. The month of fasting in the Islamic calendar will begin on Feb 17 or 18, subject to sighting of the moon.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced its work plan for the 13th national polls, aiming to complete major preparations by the end of November and announce the schedule in the first half of December.