Yunus may visit KL on Aug 11-13

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is likely to visit Malaysia on August 11-13 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was the first to visit Bangladesh following the formation of the interim government last year.

The major focus of the visit would be labour recruitment, trade and investment, regional cooperation and Rohingya crisis, according to diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur.

During the visit, the two countries may sign six memorandums of understanding (MoUs), include cooperation in the areas of defence, trade and investment, education and training, and culture.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Expatriates' Welfare Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul and Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, among others, will be accompanying Yunus.

Malaysia is a major destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with more than 8 lakh working in various sectors.

Besides, the bilateral trade is $3 billion, with Bangladesh exporting only about $240 million.

Yunus and Ibrahim also have a good relationship, officials said.

According to an official at the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Yunus will reach Kuala Lumpur on August 11 and meet Ibrahim on August 12.

"Before the delegation-level meeting to be led by the two leaders of the governments, Yunus and Ibrahim will also hold a private meeting," the official said.

"A major focus of the meeting will be transparent recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, human resources development and skills training," the official told The Daily Star.

Malaysia's labour market remain frozen for Bangladesh since May 31, 2024. There were allegations of syndicated recruitment system through which only 101 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies used to send workers.

Dhaka would seek to open the labour market and a recruitment system based on competition, officials said.

Malaysia last week introduced a multiple-entry visa facility (MEV), which allows Bangladeshi citizens to enter and exit Malaysia multiple times within a validity period of 3 to 12 months, with each stay limited to 30 days.

"This will be good for both our businesses, tourists and migrants," a foreign ministry official said.

Bangladesh will be organising a business fair in Malaysia. Yunus will also attend events at two Malaysian universities.

The two countries are also likely to establish a joint business council to promote trade and investment.

Bangladesh has been seeking to be a sectoral dialogue partner of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the issue will be raised with Ibrahim as Malaysia is the current chair of ASEAN.

"Obviously, the Rohingya crisis will be elaborately discussed," the foreign ministry official said.