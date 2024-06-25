Yunus may come and debate with me: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus could debate with her on issues concerning him.

"There is nothing to be jealous of. He may come and have a debate with me as is done in the USA," she said.

The premier said while replying to a question at the press conference arranged in the Gono Bhaban over the outcomes of her India visit.

She said Yunus availed most financial and other benefits from her. "It is right; we promoted him very much," she added.

"Sheikh Hasina feels no jealousy with anyone. Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. None can come up at least to this position. I feel proud of it," she said, adding that the prime ministership is a temporary thing.

The PM said she always protects the interest of the country. "I never sell the country or the interests of the country (to anyone)," she said.

Hasina said she has been working always for the protection of the country's independence and sovereignty, and for the people of the country so that they can move, raising their heads high.

The PM went to New Delhi on June 21 on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive term following the Lok Sabha elections.