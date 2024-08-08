Yunus-led Interim govt will play vital role in long-term political stability: US

Washington thinks that the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said yesterday.

"And as you heard the secretary say yesterday, any decisions that the interim government makes should respect democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people," he said at a press briefing in Washington.

The interim government is scheduled to take oath this evening, three days after the resignation and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after a mass upsurge calling for equality.

Miller said the US will continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh.

Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana are now living in India and are likely to take refuge in a third country, but it has not been confirmed yet. Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy lives in the US, her niece and Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiqui, an MP at the UK Parliament, lives in London. Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq is married to a Finnish woman and lives there.

There are talks Hasina and Rehana may seek asylum in any of the two European countries.

Meanwhile, some media reported that Hasina's visa in the US has been revoked.

Asked on this, Miller told media in the briefing that visa records are confidential under US law and so he could not speak on that in any way.

Asked for comment on Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who was also ICT Adviser to Sheikh Hasina, and was instrumental on the shutdown of internet in Bangladesh during the recent students' protest, Miller said he does not have any comments on statements made by a private citizen.

"I've already spoken to the interim government in Bangladesh and what steps we want to see it carry out as it moves forward."