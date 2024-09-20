Yunus to leave for NY on Sept 24

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is set to leave Dhaka for New York to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24.

He will lead a delegation of around 20, including Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, foreign ministry officials said.

Touhid said only those with direct responsibilities at the UNGA will accompany the chief adviser, reported UNB.

There might be some meetings on the sidelines, but due to his limited stay in New York, the scope will also be limited. Bilateral meetings on the sidelines usually get finalised at the last moment.

This is seen as a big opportunity for him to share his government's reforms and economic plans, Rohingya crisis, climate change and other areas that require the engagement of the international community, foreign ministry officials said.

Yunus is likely to address the UNGA on September 27 before returning to Dhaka the same day.