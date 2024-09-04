Yunus issues 'marching order' to implement reforms

In meeting with secretaries, chief adviser stresses on reforms based on public interest

Chief Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus has issued a "marching order" to secretaries for adoption and implementation of reform programmes across all levels of government.

He emphasised the need to move away from conventional thinking, to reform their mentalities and prioritise public interest through creative methods in government operations.

In a meeting with secretaries of all government ministries and divisions, chaired by the chief adviser at his office today, he stressed the importance of conducting discussions and gathering opinions from relevant stakeholders when formulating reform programmes.

According to a press release of the chief adviser's press wing sent around 3:00pm today, Yunus stated, "We must build a new Bangladesh with integrity, dedication, and accountability in our respective fields, inspired by the commitment to create an equitable and humane nation demonstrated by the July-August mass uprising."

He further outlined that, "To build a new Bangladesh, we must break away from rigid thinking, reform our thoughts, and manage government activities with maximum consideration of public interest through creative approaches."

Regarding corruption, he urged, "We must eradicate corruption and achieve the highest level of public satisfaction by simplifying services."

Additionally, he emphasised the need to "ensure optimal use of public funds".

Yunus said, "Ensuring proper competition in government procurement and addressing existing obstacles to transparency and accountability."

He also instructed that each ministry/department submit a time-bound action plan for short, medium, and long-term reform programmes, which will be regularly evaluated.

The press release also highlighted that there was significant global interest and positive perception of the new Bangladesh born from the student and public uprising. It is crucial to leverage this global enthusiasm in the country's best interest.