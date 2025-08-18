Yunus inaugurates National Fisheries Week 2025

16 individuals, organisations awarded for their contributions

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated the National Fisheries Week 2025 at an event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, Secretary (routine duty) of the fisheries ministry Md Tofazzel Hossain, and Director General (current charge) of Department of Fisheries Md Abdur Rouf were present on the occasion, among others.

At the inaugural ceremony, 16 individuals and organisations were awarded with "Matsya Padak-2025" in recognition of their contributions to the fisheries sector.

The National Fisheries Week 2025 began across the country today with the aim of enhancing fisheries resources, ensuring sustainable development and raising public awareness about conservation.

The theme for National Fisheries Week 2025 in Bangladesh is "Building sanctuaries, filling the country with native fish," according to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.