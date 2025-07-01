Bangladesh
Yunus inaugurates month-long programme on July uprising

Photo: CA Press Wing

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated a month-long programme to commemorate the anniversary of the July uprising, at his office in the capital.

"We will observe this [July Uprising] every year so that we can resist autocracy at the very first sign," he said while launching the programme at around 11:00am.

The chief adviser said the annual observance aimed to prevent the reemergence of authoritarian rule in the country.

"We want to consolidate our unity once again… Tough times lie ahead, but there is also immense potential," he added.

He called on citizens to observe the month of July as one of renaissance and national unity.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Education Adviser CR Abrar also spoke at the event.

The interim government has launched the month-long programme to mark the first anniversary of the July mass uprising. The details were announced on June 24 in a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

