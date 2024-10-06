Yunus inaugurates 'Army Headquarters Selection Board-2024'

Lauds army for ensuring stability, urges leadership excellence in military promotions

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (Sunday) said Bangladesh Army has once again been recognised as a symbol of trust by the people of the country.

"Bangladesh Army stood by the people of the country at the time of crisis and saved the country from an unstable situation by expediting the process of forming an interim government," he said while inaugurating the 'Army Headquarters Selection Board-2024' at the Army Headquarters as the chief guest.

He also said that officers with honesty, integrity and other leadership qualities deserve higher promotion.

The chief adviser directed the members of the Selection Board to emphasise professional competence, leadership qualities and standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty, and above all suitability of the officers for promotion.

He said officers with honesty, integrity and other leadership qualities deserve higher promotion and directed the authorities for selecting those officers for promotion who have succeeded in providing competent leadership in various activities of military life, irrespective of political ideology.

In the 1st phase under this promotion board, eligible officers for the ranks of colonel and lieutenant colonel in Bangladesh Army will be considered for promotion, an ISPR press release said.

The chief adviser welcomed everyone to the new Bangladesh following the revolution of the students and people.

He remembered with deep respect all who were killed in the anti-discrimination student movement in July-August.

Prof Yunus also recalled all the brave soldiers of the armed forces, including the army, who participated in the Liberation War. The nation will always remember with respect the self-sacrifice of martyrs of the armed forces, said the chief adviser.

On arrival at the venue, Yunus was welcomed by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief adviser's special assistant on defense and national solidarity, and the Chief of General Staff and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.

The chief of army staff expressed gratitude to the chief adviser for inaugurating the selection board despite his busy schedule.

The defense secretary and senior officers of the army were present at the inauguration ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Yunus participated in a photo session with the army officers and wrote his comments on the visitors' book.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) disclosed the update in a press release.