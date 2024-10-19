Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 19, 2024 10:40 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 10:44 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Yunus to hold dialogue with some political parties today

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 19, 2024 10:40 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 10:44 AM
Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is set to meet leaders of several political parties today as part of an ongoing dialogue.

Fifteen political parties, including Gono Forum, Liberal Democrats Party (LDP), and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Andaleeve), are among those likely to join today's dialogue, said the Chief Adviser's press wing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This is going to be the second such dialogue in the current phase, which started on October 5 with the participation of BNP, Jamaat, CPB, and some other parties.

The key purpose of the dialogue is to inform the political parties about the progress of the reform work and to seek their suggestions.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চাকরি জাতীয়করণের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড়ে আউটসোর্সিং কর্মীদের অবরোধ

সকাল ১০টার দিকে কয়েকশ কর্মচারী শাহবাগে জড়ো হয়ে আশেপাশের এলাকায় যান চলাচল বন্ধ করে দেন।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

ডিমের দাম কমেছে, ডজন ১৪৫-১৬০ টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে