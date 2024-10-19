Yunus to hold dialogue with some political parties today

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is set to meet leaders of several political parties today as part of an ongoing dialogue.

Fifteen political parties, including Gono Forum, Liberal Democrats Party (LDP), and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Andaleeve), are among those likely to join today's dialogue, said the Chief Adviser's press wing.

This is going to be the second such dialogue in the current phase, which started on October 5 with the participation of BNP, Jamaat, CPB, and some other parties.

The key purpose of the dialogue is to inform the political parties about the progress of the reform work and to seek their suggestions.