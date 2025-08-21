Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 09:00 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Yunus hands over Purbachal plot deed to Sagar-Runi's son

Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 09:00 PM
Urges quick probe into journalist couple’s murder
Star Online Report
Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:05 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 09:00 PM
Yunus hands over Purbachal plot deed to Sagar-Runi’s son Mahir Sarowar Megh
Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today handed over the deed of a three-katha plot in Purbachal to Mahir Sarowar Megh, son of the slain journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The deed was handed over at the State Guesthouse Jamuna.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sagar Sarowar had applied for the plot in 2004 and received the allotment in 2005. However, in 2009, after the full payment was made, the then Awami League government did not hand over the plot to him.

The current owners of the plot are Sagar Sarowar's mother Saleha Monir and Mahir Sarowar Megh.

During the handover, the chief adviser inquired about the progress of the investigation into the murder of Sagar and Runi.

"Such long delays in investigations create negative reactions among people and make them frustrated about the legal system," he said, instructing the concerned authorities to expedite the much-talked-about murder case.

At the meeting, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said that due to the prolonged investigation, many pieces of evidence had been destroyed, according to the current investigating agency, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

On this occasion, Megh presented the chief adviser with a jersey and a bag designed by himself.

Among others present were advisers CR Abrar, Farida Akhter and Syeda Rizwana Hasan; RAJUK Chairman Engineer Md Riazul Islam; and Meherun Runi's brother Nawazesh Alam Roman.

Related topic:
Mahir Sarowar MeghSagar-Runi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Delay in Sagar-Runi murder case unacceptable

10y ago

Sagar-Runi Murder: Solve case or admit failure

2y ago

6th death anniversary of Sagar, Runi: Journos seek punishment of killers

7y ago

Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission date extended

9y ago
Alien Day 2023

Why we can’t get enough of aliens

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ভরা মৌসুমেও ইলিশ আহরণ এত কমছে কেন

‘ঝড়ো হাওয়া আর সাগর উত্তাল থাকায় আগে আগে ফিরতে হচ্ছে। প্রতিবারই ক্ষতির মুখে পড়ছি। তারপরও জাল, জ্বালানি আর বরফ নিয়ে আবার প্রস্তুতি নিচ্ছি—হয়তো এবার ভাগ্য খুললেও খুলতে পারে।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির বিজয় ঠেকাতে অপকৌশলের আশ্রয় নেবেন না: তারেক রহমান

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে