Yunus hands over Purbachal plot deed to Sagar-Runi's son

Urges quick probe into journalist couple’s murder

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today handed over the deed of a three-katha plot in Purbachal to Mahir Sarowar Megh, son of the slain journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The deed was handed over at the State Guesthouse Jamuna.

Sagar Sarowar had applied for the plot in 2004 and received the allotment in 2005. However, in 2009, after the full payment was made, the then Awami League government did not hand over the plot to him.

The current owners of the plot are Sagar Sarowar's mother Saleha Monir and Mahir Sarowar Megh.

During the handover, the chief adviser inquired about the progress of the investigation into the murder of Sagar and Runi.

"Such long delays in investigations create negative reactions among people and make them frustrated about the legal system," he said, instructing the concerned authorities to expedite the much-talked-about murder case.

At the meeting, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said that due to the prolonged investigation, many pieces of evidence had been destroyed, according to the current investigating agency, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

On this occasion, Megh presented the chief adviser with a jersey and a bag designed by himself.

Among others present were advisers CR Abrar, Farida Akhter and Syeda Rizwana Hasan; RAJUK Chairman Engineer Md Riazul Islam; and Meherun Runi's brother Nawazesh Alam Roman.