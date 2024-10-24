Yunus in good health

Says press secretary

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is in completely good health, his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed yesterday.

"Last night [Wednesday], we got a huge number of phone calls and they inquired about the health of Prof Yunus. We want to inform you that he [Yunus] is in completely sound health and well," he told a press briefing in front of the State Guest House Jamuna.

Alam said the chief adviser held a meeting with the BNP delegation yesterday yas part of the ongoing dialogue.

Replying to another query over removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, he said the government has not taken any decision to this end.