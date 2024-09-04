Yunus to fly for NY on Sept 22

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is set to depart for New York on September 22 for a brief visit to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said yesterday.

"He will stay there only for five days," he told reporters at the foreign ministry in the afternoon.

When asked about chief adviser's potential bilateral meetings during the trip, Touhid said those would be arranged once he would be in New York.

"Some discussions are ongoing, and there will be meetings, but I can't specify at this point," he said.

On Monday, Touhid said the chief adviser would lead a small delegation to the UNGA in New York.

Only people with direct responsibilities at the UNGA will accompany the chief adviser, he said.

During the visit, the foreign adviser said, the chief adviser is also expected to attend a reception marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's relations with the United Nations.