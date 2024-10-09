Yunus extends Durga Puja greetings, emphasises communal harmony

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus extended greetings to the Hindu community today on the occasion of Durga Puja, stressing that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony.

"Durga Puja is not just a festival of the Hindu community; it has now become a festival for all. The destruction of evil and the celebration of truth and beauty are the main themes of this festival," he said in a message.

The adviser reaffirmed that the constitution guarantees equal rights for people of all religions and castes.

"This country belongs to all of us, and it remains a safe home for everyone, regardless of caste or religion," he said.

Yunus also highlighted that the interim government, formed after the historic uprising of students, workers, and the public on August 5, is working to promote the wellbeing of all citizens and ensure equal rights across communities.

Encouraged by the spirit of anti-discrimination, he called on all citizens to unite in building a Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty, while preserving the bonds of communal harmony. He wished for peace, prosperity, and the wellbeing of all citizens.

The government has assured that law enforcement agencies are prioritising the security concerns of the Hindu community during Durga Puja.

Apurba Jahangir, deputy press secretary to the chief adviser, stated last evening that all Puja mandaps across the country will be monitored via IP cameras, with increased patrolling by police, RAB, and intelligence agencies.

The government also announced an additional public holiday tomorrow, for Durga Puja. The holiday period will now extend for four days, as Friday and Saturday are already government holidays this month.

"This extra holiday is meant to ensure smooth and joyous celebrations of Durga Puja," said Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, speaking to reporters at the Dhakeshwari Temple yesterday.