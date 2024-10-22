Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 01:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 03:13 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Yunus expected to join COP-29 summit in Azerbaijan next month

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 01:45 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 03:13 PM
Photo: PIB

The non-resident ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bangladesh, Elchin Huseynli, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka today.

During the meeting, the two discussed a range of issues, including the upcoming COP-29 summit in Baku, energy cooperation, trade, and a proposed air services agreement between the two nations.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Professor Yunus is expected to attend the COP-29 summit in November in Azerbaijan's capital, where over 32,000 participants will gather to focus on climate finance and other critical global issues.

Ambassador Huseynli highlighted Azerbaijan's interest in deepening trade ties, stating that Baku is actively seeking "new opportunities" to expand business relations. He also noted that a foreign office consultation between the two countries took place in Baku in June, with Azerbaijan pushing for an air services agreement with Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser Yunus expressed his desire for increased business and trade between the two nations, calling Azerbaijan "a good friend." He also reflected on his longstanding connections with the Azerbaijani people, its leadership, and academic institutions.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
মূল্যস্ফীতি
|অর্থনীতি

‘আগে কিনতেন ৫ কেজি, এখন ১ কেজি’

টুথপেস্ট বা শ্যাম্পুর বড় প্যাকেটের ক্রেতা কম। বেশিরভাগ মানুষ আলু, পেঁয়াজ, রসুন ও মসুর ডালের মতো প্রয়োজনীয় পণ্য কিনছেন। তাও অল্প পরিমাণে।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

সাগরে নিম্নচাপ, ৪ সমুদ্রবন্দরে সতর্কতা সংকেত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে