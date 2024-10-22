Yunus expected to join COP-29 summit in Azerbaijan next month

The non-resident ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bangladesh, Elchin Huseynli, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka today.

During the meeting, the two discussed a range of issues, including the upcoming COP-29 summit in Baku, energy cooperation, trade, and a proposed air services agreement between the two nations.

Professor Yunus is expected to attend the COP-29 summit in November in Azerbaijan's capital, where over 32,000 participants will gather to focus on climate finance and other critical global issues.

Ambassador Huseynli highlighted Azerbaijan's interest in deepening trade ties, stating that Baku is actively seeking "new opportunities" to expand business relations. He also noted that a foreign office consultation between the two countries took place in Baku in June, with Azerbaijan pushing for an air services agreement with Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser Yunus expressed his desire for increased business and trade between the two nations, calling Azerbaijan "a good friend." He also reflected on his longstanding connections with the Azerbaijani people, its leadership, and academic institutions.