Yunus does not want to be declared ‘national reformer’: CA press wing

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus does not wish to be declared a national reformer and the government has no plan on conferring such a title, said his press wing today.

"It has come to the attention of the government that a bench of the High Court Division has issued a rule, following a writ petition, asking as to why Prof Yunus should not be declared as national reformer. The government will respond to the rule in due course after receiving a copy of the order," the CA's press wing said in a statement.

"The writ petitioner appears to have filed the petition on his own, and it is unclear on what basis the direction has been sought.

"The office of the attorney general will address the matter," it added.

The High Court yesterday issued the rule, asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not pass an order to declare Yunus as "national reformer of new Bangladesh."

A High Court division bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur issued the rule after hearing on a writ petition filed in this connection.

Advocate Mohammad Ali Jinnah moved the plea before the court, while Assistant Attorney General Ekramul Kabir stood for the state.

The court also sought to know why a complete list of the martyrs of the Mass Uprising should not be prepared and published through an official gazette.

Additionally, the rule questioned why it shall not pass an order to declare July-August mass uprising martyrs such as Abu Sayed and Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho as national heroes.

The court asked officials concerned including the cabinet and law secretaries to respond to the rule.