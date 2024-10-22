Yunus for digitisation to fight graft

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at a meeting with senior government officials yesterday emphasised the importance of digitisation to fight corruption.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House Jamuna. Key decisions taken in the meeting included making tax submission via the e-return portal compulsory for all officials in the greater Dhaka region and encouraging large corporations to adopt e-return systems across the organisation.

The decision to launch an awareness campaign on digitisation was also taken in the meeting.

Md Siraj Uddin Mia, principal secretary to the CA; Md Abdur Rahman Khan, chairman, National Board of Revenue; and ASM Saleh Ahmed, senior secretary, ministry of land, were also present.