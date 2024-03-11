Yunus’ conviction: HC adjourns hearing on stay order

The High Court yesterday adjourned hearing till March 14 on the rule that questioned the legality of the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order, which stayed the conviction and sentences of Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom in a labour law violation case.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth also fixed March 14 for resuming further proceedings on the matter.

Following a criminal revision petition filed by Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), the HC on February 5 issued the rule asking the state to explain why Labour Appellate Tribunal's stay order should not be scrapped and also halted the stay order till disposal of the rule.

The HC said as the four accused --Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum, and M Shahjahan -- are on bail, their sentences will remain suspended until their appeals are disposed of.

Barrister Abdulla-Al-Mamun appeared for Yunus and three others and Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan for DIFE.