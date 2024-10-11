Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 11, 2024 07:13 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 07:26 PM

Yunus congratulates Nihon Hidankyo on winning Nobel Peace Prize

Muhammad Yunus, left, and Nihon Hidankyo Co-chair Toshiyuki Mimaki

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today congratulated Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors, on winning the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement released by the chief adviser's press wing, Yunus said, "Congratulations to Nihon Hidankyo on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2024. Your unwavering commitment to nuclear disarmament and peace is an inspiration to us all.

"Your advocacy and tireless efforts to ensure that the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are never forgotten resonate deeply in our quest for a safer world," the CA added.

"Thank you for your courage and dedication. Warmest congratulations once again," said the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate.

