Yunus congratulates Marina Tabassum on winning Aga Khan Award

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus congratulates architect Marina Tabassum on winning the Aga Khan Award for Architecture for the second time. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser - GOB

In a congratulatory message, the chief adviser today said, "It gives me immense joy to extend my heartfelt congratulations to architect Marina Tabassum on being honoured with the prestigious Aga Khan Award for Architecture for the second time."

"This rare and historic achievement is a source of great pride for Bangladesh," he said.

"Your innovative work on Khudi Bari -- a climate-resilient, affordable, and portable home for communities displaced by river erosion -- brilliantly demonstrates how architecture can serve humanity with compassion and vision," Yunus said.

He added, "You have shown the world that design is not only about form and aesthetics, but also about dignity, resilience, and the power of human ingenuity to address the greatest challenges of our time."

"We fondly recall your first Aga Khan Award in 2016 for the Bait ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka, a milestone that celebrated the timeless values of spirituality, community, and simplicity in architecture. That recognition marked the rise of a Bangladeshi voice of global significance, and your latest achievement further strengthens that legacy."

Through this honour, the chief adviser said, Tabassum has once again placed Bangladesh on the global stage of creativity and social innovation.