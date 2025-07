Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired a high-level review meeting on Bangladesh’s preparation to graduate from LDC status at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka. Photo : BSS

A high-level review meeting on Bangladesh's preparedness for graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status to a developing nation was held today, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

The meeting took place at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in Tejgaon, Dhaka, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.