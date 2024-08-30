Yunus case: SC adjourns petition hearing

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday adjourned until Monday the hearing on a leave to appeal petition challenging a High Court order that upheld the indictment against Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and six other officials of Grameen Telecom in a graft case.

The case was filed by the ACC on May 30, 2023 against Yunus and 13 others on charge of misappropriating about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund and laundering money.

The six Grameen Telecom officials are Managing Director Nazmul Islam, and Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee.

On July 24 this year, the HC summarily rejected a petition filed by Prof Yunus and six other officials of Grameen Telecom, challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them.

The HC also ordered the lower court concerned to finish the trial proceedings of the case in next one year.

Yunus and six others recently filed the leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.