HC verdict on staying conviction March 18

The High Court on March 18 will deliver verdict on the rule that questioned the legality of Labour Appellate Tribunal's order that stayed the conviction and sentences of Prof Muhammad Yunus and three other top Grameen Telecom officials in a labour law violation case.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain yesterday fixed the date after concluding hearing on the rule.

Following a petition filed by Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), the HC bench on February 5 issued the rule asking the state why the Labour Appellate Tribunal's stay order should not be scrapped and also halted the stay order till disposal of the rule.

On that day, the HC said as the four accused -- Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum, and M Shahjahan -- are on bail, their sentences will remain suspended until their appeals are disposed of.

It also said Prof Yunus and three others must inform the Labour Appellate Tribunal, if they go abroad.

The court also issued a rule questioning the legality of the Tribunal's order that stayed their conviction and sentence in the case.

During hearing, Barrister Abdulla-Al-Mamun, lawyer for Yunus and three others, told the HC that the rule issued by this court has become ineffective as the stay order passed by the Labour Appellate Tribunal has expired on March 3.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, lawyer for DIFE, told the HC that an appellate court cannot stay the conviction and sentence of the accused by a trial court under the relevant rules of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On January 28, the Labour Appellate Tribunal granted bail to Yunus and three others in the labour law violation case following separate appeals filed by them.