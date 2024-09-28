Yunus calls for stronger Bangladesh-Maldives relations

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus stressed the need for closer ties with the Maldives when he met Mohamed Muizzu, the president of the island nation, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York yesterday.

The two leaders discussed ways to expand trade, investment, tourism, activation of SAARC, climate change research collaboration, and people-to-people interactions during the talks.

The chief adviser called for "closer" relations with the Maldives, saying the two nations shared a lot of things, including a serious impact of climate change.

"Our whole existence is at stake," Professor Yunus said, referring to the dangers posed by the climate crisis.

The Maldives president praised Bangladesh workers' role in the country's construction and tourism sectors.

Mohamed Muizzu said both nations could work together in tourism, fisheries, and climate change research. He called for expanded trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

"If our two countries work together, it will be beneficial to two peoples," the Maldives president said.

The chief adviser said he would like to see the activation of the SAARC as a platform for economic cooperation and closer integration of the South Asian region.

"We shall be closer. We should not remain distant," Prof Yunus said.