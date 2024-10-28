Yunus calls for rapid progress on mass uprising museum at Gono Bhaban

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has directed advisers to expedite the construction of a museum at Gono Bhaban, dedicated to commemorating the July-August mass uprising.

The chief adviser gave these instructions during his visit to the Dhaka palace where ousted former dictator Sheikh Hasina resided for 15 years — a site that has come to symbolise the repression and severity of her rule.

Photo: Chief adviser's press wing

"The museum should preserve the memories of her misrule, and the anger people expressed when they ousted her from power," Yunus said as he inspected the location's ruins today.

On August 5, hundreds of thousands of protesters surged into Gono Bhaban shortly after Hasina fled Bangladesh.

Photo: Chief adviser's press wing

In a powerful display of defiance, protesters left marks of their anger throughout Gono Bhaban's walls and rooms, drawing graffiti and writing statements like "Khuni Hasina" (killer Hasina).

The chief adviser also said a replica of the "Aynaghar" (House of Mirrors) — where Hasina's notorious security agencies secretly detained hundreds of dissidents and opposition activists — should be built at the musuem at Gono Bhaban.

Photo: Chief adviser's press wing

The Aynaghar should remind visitors of the tortures suffered by the prisoners, he said.

During the visit, Yunus was joined by advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, Nahid Islam, and Asif Mahmud. Yunus instructed the advisers to consult with museum experts and finalise the proposal for the museum by December.

Photo: Chief adviser's press wing

Nahid Islam, a former student leader now serving as an adviser, said that the misdeeds of the Hasina regime, beginning from 2009, will be meticulously documented and preserved within the museum.

He added that consultations with international experts are underway to learn from other countries' memorials dedicated to revolutions and uprisings.

Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, was also present during the visit.