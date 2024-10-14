Yunus calls for creating ‘UN-guaranteed safe zone’ for displaced people in Rakhine

UN Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar meets Yunus in Dhaka

Thomas Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights Situation in Myanmar, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office in Dhaka today.

Andrews commended Yunus for his three-point proposals on the Rohingya crisis, which were presented on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month. He emphasised that the ongoing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State has created an "enormous crisis", with urgent humanitarian aid needed for the displaced and starving populations, including the Rohingyas.

Andrews highlighted that at least 3.1 million people have been displaced across Myanmar, with hundreds of thousands of them in Rakhine where insurgent groups have been engaged in conflict with the Myanmar military for years. He noted that in recent weeks, around 30,000 Rohingyas have fled their homes in Rakhine and entered Bangladesh, adding to the over one million Rohingya refugees already sheltering in camps in the southeastern Cox's Bazar region.

During the meeting, Yunus called for the creation of a "UN-guaranteed safe zone" for the displaced people in Rakhine, asserting that such a move could facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. He suggested that this could be a "good beginning" towards resolving the crisis and preventing further mass displacement into Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus also proposed engaging the international community, including ASEAN, in discussions to address the violence and displacement in Rakhine. Furthermore, he sought support from Special Rapporteur Andrews in expediting the resettlement of Rohingya refugees to third countries.

Their discussion also touched on the ongoing ICC investigations into the atrocities committed against the Rohingya in 2017, as well as the recent student-led revolution in Bangladesh.