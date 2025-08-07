Yunus attends advisory council meeting at Secretariat

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus visited the Secretariat today for the second time and is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the advisory council at the newly constructed Building No 1 of the Cabinet Division.

This marks the first time a head of government has chaired a meeting in this new facility.

On the occasion of the chief adviser's visit, the General Services-2 branch of the Cabinet Division issued special instructions for Secretariat staff. They were instructed to enter the premises by 9:00am through Gate Nos 1 and 2.

Typically, meetings of the advisory council are held at the Chief Adviser's Office at Tejgaon, according to the sources at Cabinet Division.

Earlier, on November 20 last year, Yunus chaired his first advisory council meeting at the Secretariat, held in the Cabinet Division's meeting room at Building No 6. Today's meeting is being held in the Cabinet Division's newly constructed, dedicated building, located next to the gate adjacent to the Secretariat Press Club.

Cabinet meetings were previously held on the fourth floor of the old Building No 1 at the Secretariat. However, after the building was declared risky in 2018, regular cabinet meetings started taking place at the Prime Minister's Office. Later, a cabinet meeting room and office for the prime minister were set up on the 13th floor of Building No 6 at the Secretariat. Due to inadequate space, however, the floor has remained mostly unused throughout the year.

With construction now completed, all activities of the Cabinet Division have shifted to the new Building No 1. In line with this move, the advisory council meeting is being held there for the first time.

The advisory council, led by Yunus, took oath on August 8. Since then, all meetings, including sessions of the advisory council, had been held at the state guesthouse Jamuna, which also served as the Chief Adviser's residence.