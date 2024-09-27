Yunus to address UNGA today

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

He will address the general debate of the UNGA session between 8:00pm and 9:30pm (Bangladesh Standard Time), the chief adviser's press wing said.

The Nobel laureate will deliver his speech in Bangla. Bangladesh Television (BTV) will telecast live the chief adviser's speech.

In his speech at the General Assembly Hall of the UN Headquarters in New York, Yunus is expected to highlight the context of the anti-discrimination student movement and the changes brought in Bangladesh through the movement.

He will focus how he took the responsibility of his interim government, its reform agendas to rebuild the state structure in the changing scenario, the Rohingya crisis, climate change, inclusive economic development and other global and regional issues too.

The chief adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Yunus is expected to deliver a landmark speech at the UNGA session today and hope that he will be able to attract the attention of the world leaders.

This year, the theme for the debate will be "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations".

Yunus arrived in New York on September 23 to attend the 79th session of the UNGA and other high-level events.

He met world leaders and heads of international organisations including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary General Anthony Guterres on the sidelines of the UNGA.