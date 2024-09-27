Youth’s role key to ensure transparency

Speakers tell discussion

The youth can play a pivotal role in implementing the Right to Information Act, ensuring transparency and accountability of service-providing agencies, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

The event, titled "Promoting Constructive Civic Engagement: Access to Information and Practising Social Accountability," was organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation at the MJF Tower in the capital.

Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam, regional director for Bangladesh and South Asia at ARTICLE 19, said youth involvement in assessing social needs is vital.

"They can implement the RTI Act by addressing these needs. Proper application of the act ensures transparency in social security projects," he said.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, presided over the programme.

She highlighted the significance of the youth in civic engagement, citing recent student movements as an example.

"Youth involvement in governance ensures transparency and accountability. Coordinated efforts are essential for good governance through citizen participation," she added.

Barrister Manzoor Hasan, executive director of the Centre for Peace and Justice at BRAC University, called for institutional and constitutional reforms to increase citizen involvement in government institutions.

"Public institutions become ineffective when controlled by state power. A strong opposition party is vital for citizen participation in governance. An absolute majority of a single party cannot serve as the moral shield of a constitution," Hasan said.

Sheikh Sabiha Alam, editor of the Global Investigative Journalism Network (Bangla), noted the challenges journalists face when using the RTI Act.

"Authorities are only interested in providing harmless information. In most cases, they refuse to release information citing security and sovereignty concerns," she said, adding that journalists rarely apply for information.

Md Ziaul Karim, senior programme coordinator of MJF, delivered the keynote speech, highlighting the importance of public access to information and social accountability practices.

Jasmin Nahar, senior assistant secretary of the National Institute of Local Government, said training on the RTI Act and gender issues is now included at all levels of local government.

Zahirul Islam, deputy director of Brotee, criticised the government's decision to shut down the internet during social unrest, saying such actions fuel rumours.

Ruhi Naz, assistant director of Research Initiatives Bangladesh, pointed to the lack of citizen inclusion in decision-making for mega projects.

"The Rooppur nuclear power plant and transit facilities to India are examples where transparency was lacking. The RTI Act is crucial to ensure accountability in such cases," she said.