Youth’s body recovered

The body of a youth, who went missing after falling into Dhalshwari river from a pontoon at Munshiganj launch terminal on Monday, has been recovered from the river after around 30 hours.

Lokman Hossen, 37, was a resident of Dewanpur village under Bhola's Tajumuddin upazila.

The body was recovered from the river near Mollarchar area under Munshiganj Sadar upazila at around 7:30am yesterday following extensive search operation since Monday, said Md Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Munshiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Lokman, who was travelling to Dhaka from Bhola, disembarked from launch during a stopover at Munshiganj terminal at around 2:00am on Monday. While boarding the vessel again, he reportedly slipped and fell into the river.