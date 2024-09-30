Youth volunteers clean 600kg of plastic waste in Feni

A group of 150 youth volunteers took part in a clean-up drive yesterday, collecting 600 kilogrammes of plastic waste over an 8.3 km stretch in Feni.

The event was organised by the Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance (BSA) in collaboration with PRAN-RFL and BRAC.

SZ Apu, a volunteer from Feni, highlighted the urgency of such efforts, especially in the wake of recent floods.

"The recent floods have made the people of Feni realise the severe impact plastic waste has on the environment and public health. Efforts to remove plastic waste through initiatives like this must be sustained over time," he said in a press release.

"Together, our actions will be pivotal in safeguarding the environment of Feni and Bangladesh as a whole," the release added.