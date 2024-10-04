Youth vital for development

Speakers tell event

Emphasising the role of youth in shaping the future of Bangladesh, speakers at an event yesterday stressed that no development strategy can succeed without addressing the needs of the younger generation and ensuring their active involvement.

They made the remarks at the "9th Annual Knowledge Fair 2024" on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), organised by Share-Net Bangladesh, with the theme "YouthPower 2024 - Nothing Without Us", at a city hotel.

Inaugurating the event, Md Saifullahil Azam, director general of the Directorate General of Family Planning, highlighted that the majority of Bangladesh's population being young, their voices, energy, and ideas are crucial for the success of any plan.

Dr Vibhavendra Raghuyamshi, head of health at the UNFPA in Bangladesh, stressed the need to educate youth about reproductive health for achieving public health goals, including SDG-3.

He also stressed the importance of creating an environment where young people can openly discuss reproductive health, with strong government support.

Thijs Woudstra, chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of the Netherlands, said, "Youth are not just beneficiaries of economic growth; they should be active partners in driving progress, particularly in areas like health, gender equality, and climate action."

Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, chairperson of Share-Net Bangladesh's steering committee, also spoke.

More than 300 participants shared insights on SRHR, and young researchers presented their findings. Asian University for Women, Chattogram was this year's academic partner.