Youth summit held

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 23, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 02:19 AM
Photo: Collected

Participants at the Amio Jitte Chai Youth Summit yesterday urged policymakers to prioritise the opinions of youth in the decision-making process.

Hundreds of young individuals from diverse educational backgrounds and youth organisations participated at the summit in a city hotel which featured debates, quizzes, and video message competitions.

Team Jahangirnagar University Debating Society emerged victorious over Team Rajshahi University Debating Organization at the debate tournament organised by Dhaka University Debating Society as part of the summit.

The participants talked about different issues surrounding the youth including unemployment, economic situation and cyber security.

