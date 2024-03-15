Youth stabbed to death, six injured in Ctg clash

A youth was stabbed to death and at least six others were injured during a clash between two groups in Chattogram's Hamid Char early yesterday.

The incident took place in front of the River View Restaurant around 2:30am between supporters of local Swechasebak League leader Mohammad Iqbal and supporters of Md Babul a local gang leader.

During the clash, Mohammed Riad, 26, was stabbed while Md Babu, 21; Md Hasan, 25; Md Abul Kashem, 55; Md Sohel, 28; Md Elias, 20, and Md Rubel, 35 were injured. They are under treatment at CMCH, said Jahidul Kabir, OC of Chandgaon Police Station.

One Babul and one of his friends were arrested in this connection. Earlier in February, Babul's men beat a staff of River View Hotel. Following the incident, the victim lodged a case.

When Babul and his supporters went to River View Restaurant area yesterday, Iqbal sent his supporters to take control of the situation, thereby triggering the clash, said the OC.

"Babul was injured in last night's fight. Police held him from a private hospital in the port city. We are trying to arrest the others," he added.

The body was sent to CMCH morgue for autopsy while a case was lodged in this connection.