Youth stabbed to death in Mymensingh

An expelled Jubo League activist and his cohorts allegedly stabbed a youth to death and injured two bus drivers in Mymensingh on Saturday night.

The deceased -- Abdur Razzaq Rakib, 24, -- was a resident of the city's Char Kalibari.

Following the incident, his mother filed a case with Kotwali Police Station yesterday, accusing 15 persons.

According to the case statement, the perpetrators, in three microbuses, requested space from a truck driver at China Mor to move forward. The trucker's delay led to a collision, and Shawon, an expelled Jubo League member, and his group assaulted the driver.

In the ensuing chaos, transport workers and locals, including Rakib, intervened, resulting in the miscreants stabbing Rakib and two bus drivers before escaping.

Rakib died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Rasel Pathan, secretary of the city Jubo League, said Shawon was expelled two years ago after being arrested with a pistol.

Police arrested one Mazharul Islam, 25, in connection with the incident. Shawon was mentioned as prime accused in the case, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects, said the OC.